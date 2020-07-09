Suspect in Lubbock double murder arrested in San Angelo

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On July 8 around 9 p.m., 25-year-old Edward Wilson was taken into custody without incident in San Angelo, Texas, for the murders of 31-year-old Michael Carson and 64-year-old Gregory Tubbs.
The shooting happened on July 1, 2020 in the 300 block of Beech Ave. in Lubbock.
According to the arrest warrant for Wilson, one of the residents came home to find Carson and Tubbs were dead and had been shot. Police were called and the Lubbock Metro Special Crimes unit was called out to investigate.
The warrant says Carson was supposed to meet with two people from San Angelo to sell them “crack.” Those two men have been identified as Wilson and Bobby Gasca.
The warrant also says a witness was walking in the area when he saw a white 4-door car pull into the driveway to the house. He recognized the car to be Carson’s, but an unknown person got out of the passenger side of the vehicle. He then saw an unknown person get out of the passenger side of a small SUV that had been waiting for Carson and Tubbs to arrive. The witness says the driver was an Hispanic female with long hair. The passenger went into the house and less than five minutes later, he heard multiple gunshots coming from inside the house. He saw the man run from the house to the small SUV. The SUV quickly left the area with no lights on.
The warrant says Wilson was at a park with family members in San Angelo on July 5. The report says Gasca was bragging about how he and Edward went to Lubbock to rob Carson and Tubbs. During the robbery something happened and Carson and Tubbs were shot. Gasca and Wilson stole money and drugs from Carson and Tubbs, the warrant states.
Shell casings from a San Angelo shooting Wilson was allegedly involved in on Juneteenth at MLK Park were matched to shell casings found at the scene in Lubbock.
Officers and investigators from the San Angelo Police Department assisted Lubbock Metro Special Crimes investigators in Wilson’s arrest at the Windmill Apartments located at 1929 Raney Street, San Angelo, Texas on Wednesday, July 8, 2020.
Wilson was transported to Tom Green County Jail and booked on a murder warrant. He is being held on a $500,000 bond.
