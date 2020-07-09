Thousands affected by power outages in East, Central Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Power & Light reported more than 15,000 customers without power after a series of outages in Central and East Lubbock Thursday night.
The first reports came in around 8:45 p.m.
You can check the most recent outage map here: https://electricoutage.ci.lubbock.tx.us/gridvu/
LP&L says their outages were caused by strong winds. Power was quickly restored to 10,000 customers, but 4,000 remain without power as of 9:15 p.m.
South Plains Electric Coop is also reporting just under 1,000 customers without power.
You can check their outage map here: https://www.spec.coop/content/report-outage
SPEC says their outage was caused by a car hitting a pole in the Frankford area.
Some SPEC customers report power restored as of 9:15 p.m.
We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.