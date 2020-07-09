Thousands affected by power outages in East, Central Lubbock

Lubbock Power & Light building (Source: KCBD Photo)
By KCBD Staff | July 9, 2020 at 8:51 PM CDT - Updated July 9 at 9:17 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Power & Light reported more than 15,000 customers without power after a series of outages in Central and East Lubbock Thursday night.

The first reports came in around 8:45 p.m.

You can check the most recent outage map here: https://electricoutage.ci.lubbock.tx.us/gridvu/

LP&L says their outages were caused by strong winds. Power was quickly restored to 10,000 customers, but 4,000 remain without power as of 9:15 p.m.

Strong winds have moved through Lubbock. Winds have knocked out power to approximately 4,000 customers. Crews are in the field fixing damaged equipment in order to restore power to affected customers.

South Plains Electric Coop is also reporting just under 1,000 customers without power.

You can check their outage map here: https://www.spec.coop/content/report-outage

SPEC says their outage was caused by a car hitting a pole in the Frankford area.

Update 8:50 p.m: A car hit a pole causing the outage. Crews are on site making repairs. Frankford members are experiencing an outage and we have a crew on the way.

Some SPEC customers report power restored as of 9:15 p.m.

We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.

