UFC fighter, Mike Perry, uses racial slurs, punches customers at Lubbock restaurant

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An incident at a Lubbock restaurant involving a fighter with the UFC has been grabbing national attention.
UFC star, Mike Perry, was captured on camera punching and knocking out three individuals at Table 82 Tuesday night, July 7, according to TMZ. The individuals punched included both staff and customers at the Lubbock restaurant. according to the police report.
The police report also states, when officers arrived at Table 82 they noticed a victim lying on the ground unconscious and being tended to by the victim’s wife. Another victim approached an officer and said Mike Perry had been inside the restaurant causing a disturbance and had assaulted three people.
An officer went to speak with Perry. Perry appeared very angry and stated, “These people were putting hands on me as I was trying to leave the building”. Perry later went on to explain that there was argument between him and a victim and that a female stepped in between in and started “clawing” at him.
Perry told police he grabbed for the wrist of the female but he grabbed the victim’s wrist instead.
Perry told police the victim pushed his face so he retaliated by pushing the victim’s face. Perry then stated the second victim came to him and placed his hand on Perry’s shoulder so he “pushed his face back” aggressively and began telling everyone to not touch him.
Perry said to police he was trying to leave at that point when he was approached by the third victim. Perry and the third victim had a verbal altercation. Perry said the man pushed his way past people in between to get to him. Perry stated to police the man approached him and grabbed his face and shirt so Perry struck the third victim. the man fell to the ground.
Perry apparently thought that the first victim was saying things about Perry’s girlfriend and that was what started the incident, according to police.
A witness driving by said he had seen Perry strike the third victim and immediately called 911.
The officer was then approached by the first victim who said he was at his table with his girlfriend and they were talking. He told police he was approached by Perry and who asked him, “what other people are you talking about?”. The victim told police to Perry he was not talking about anyone else and then told Perry that it was none of his business.
The victim told police Perry pushed the table towards him and then challenged him to a fight. The victim got up to leave and a woman got in between them to try and calm the situation down. The victim told police Perry reached around the woman and slapped him in the face. The victim then walked out with a staff member who was trying help separate everyone. He said to the police he was by his car but could still hear Perry arguing with everyone. He said he heard Perry punch the third victim and heard the victim′s head hit the concrete.
Video has surfaced of the incident in which Perry can be heard using racial slurs and arguing in the restaurant.
The third victim was transported to the hospital by EMS and could not remember much of the incident.
Both Perry and the first victim refused any medical treatment.
No arrests were made.
Mike Perry is a current UFC fighter who just defeated Mickey Gall at UFC Fight Night in Austin with a record of 14-6-0.
