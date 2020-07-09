UnitedHealthcare donating $175K to South Plains Food Bank

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - UnitedHealthcare is donating $175,000 to help deliver food to children experiencing food insecurity.
UnitedHealthcare, a UnitedHealth Group company, is awarding more than $1 million in Empowering Health grants to eight community-based organizations in Texas to expand access to care and address the social determinants of health for uninsured individuals and underserved communities.
More than half of the Empowering Health grants will help organizations increase their capacity to fight COVID-19 and support impacted communities. These grants will assist individuals and families experiencing challenges from social distancing, food insecurity, social isolation and behavioral health issues, which are among the most urgent needs resulting from the pandemic.
