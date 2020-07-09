WATCH LIVE: City of Lubbock hosts COVID-19 virtual news conference at 11:30 a.m.

KCBD City of Lubbock COVID-19 news conference 06/17/2020
July 9, 2020 at 9:32 AM CDT - Updated July 9 at 9:32 AM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock will host a virtual news conference on Thursday, July 9 at 11:30 a.m. regarding the latest information on COVID-19 in the community.

Topics covered during the news conference include the latest information from the Health Department, updates from the Lubbock Emergency Response Team, data analysis on COVID-19 in Lubbock, and a question and answer session with city officials.

The City of Lubbock confirmed 180 new cases of Coronavirus, 2 deaths, and 40 recoveries on Wednesday, July 7.

The total number of cases in Lubbock County is 3,231: 1,684 active, 1,491 listed as recovered and 58 deaths.

