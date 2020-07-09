Week-long heat wave continues

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A heat wave is underway, during which we will experience our hottest weather of the year. One or two very hot days is one thing, but this prolonged period with triple-digit highs will take a greater toll on humans, pets, and vegetation.
As a dome of high pressure strengthens over the southwestern US into early next week each afternoon will likely be hotter than the day before.
Due to the high heat and the number of very hot days, the First Alert Forecast Team has designated these as First Alert weather days. I expect Heat Advisories and/or Excessive Heat Watches and Warnings will be issued each day. A Heat Advisory is in effect from noon to 9 PM today. See below for more.
There is a slight chance of storms this afternoon and evening, which might provide a few areas with very brief heat relief.
Isolated storms are expected to develop around mid-afternoon near the state line and gradually shift eastward during the late afternoon and early evening. Any activity will die out around sunset. The chance of measurable rainfall is slim, about 20 percent in the Lubbock area.
Record high temperatures and record warm-low temperatures (also called maximum-minimum temperatures) are likely. You can view for each upcoming day my forecast high, record high, and record max-min in our Extended Forecast available here on our Weather Page (after closing this story) and in our Weather App (free download from your play or app store).
A HEAT ADVISORY, issued by the National Weather Service office in Lubbock, is in effect from noon to 9 PM CDT today.
Temperatures will approach 105 degrees across much of the KCBD viewing area west of the Caprock – the South Plains – and 110 degrees east of the Caprock – the Low Rolling Plains. This heat may cause heat illnesses.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned environment, stay out of the direct sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities for early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke (see https://www.weather.gov/safety/heat), wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible.
