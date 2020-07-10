AD Hocutt disappointed after PAC-12 announcement effectively cancels Arizona/TTU football game

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The PAC-12 Conference has announced they will be shifting to a conference-only schedule, following a similar decision by the Big Ten, leaving Texas Tech football without an opponent on September 19.
Texas Tech Athletic Director Kirby Hocutt released the following statement regarding the PAC-12′s announcement:
“I was notified this afternoon by Arizona Athletics Director, Dave Heeke, that the Pac-12 Conference will play only conference football games this fall. While we are disappointed, we understand the challenges the upcoming football season will present for all of us. We will continue to evaluate our options to play a complete football schedule.”
According to the Associated Press, The Atlantic Coast, Big 12 and Southeastern conferences are still weighing options for fall sports.
