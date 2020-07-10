AD Hocutt disappointed after PAC-12 announcement effectively cancels Arizona/TTU football game

AD Hocutt disappointed after PAC-12 announcement effectively cancels Arizona/TTU football game
Texas Tech Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt has provided the following statement in regards to the Red Raiders' 33-30 loss in double overtime to No. 22 Baylor Saturday afternoon at McLane Stadium in Waco. (Source: Texas Tech Athletics)
July 10, 2020 at 7:34 PM CDT - Updated July 10 at 7:40 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The PAC-12 Conference has announced they will be shifting to a conference-only schedule, following a similar decision by the Big Ten, leaving Texas Tech football without an opponent on September 19.

RELATED: Pac-12 joins Big Ten in eliminating nonconference games

Texas Tech Athletic Director Kirby Hocutt released the following statement regarding the PAC-12′s announcement:

“I was notified this afternoon by Arizona Athletics Director, Dave Heeke, that the Pac-12 Conference will play only conference football games this fall. While we are disappointed, we understand the challenges the upcoming football season will present for all of us. We will continue to evaluate our options to play a complete football schedule.”

According to the Associated Press, The Atlantic Coast, Big 12 and Southeastern conferences are still weighing options for fall sports.

Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.