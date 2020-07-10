City of Levelland resuming disconnects for utility nonpayment July 15

Provided by City of Levelland
The City of Levelland will resume normal utility payment operations on July 15, 2020, including late payment penalties and disconnection of service.
In an effort to accommodate customers who may be behind on their payments, we are offering a six month payment plan to assist with bringing past due utility accounts current. Under this payment plan, we will take a customer’s outstanding balance as of June 30, 2020 and split it into six equal installments to be paid over the next six months. Customers will pay their current month bill, along with the installment amount, to bring their account current over the next six months.
PLEASE NOTE: the installment amount is due in addition to your regular monthly bill, and failure to maintain timely payments per the plan agreement will result in penalties and possible disconnection of service.
Customers who would like to take advantage of this program should contact City Hall (in person, or at 806-894-0113) to make payment arrangements. We will not automatically enroll any past due accounts in the program, and failure to make arrangements with the City could result in disconnection of services.