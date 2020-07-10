City of Lubbock announces date change for Hodges Elementary COVID-19 testing

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock wants citizens to know that the COVID-19 testing site scheduled to be at Hodges Elementary, Wednesday and Thursday, July 15 and 16, has been rescheduled.
It will now be held Friday and Saturday, July 17 and 18. Testing will be available 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Hodges Elementary is located at 5001 Avenue P.
The testing at Rodgers Park Gymnasium from 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, July 15 and 16, remains unchanged. Rodgers Park Gymnasium is located at 3300 Auburn.
Both of these testing sites are operated by the Texas Department of Emergency Management (TDEM), and are free.
No appointment or registration is required to be tested.
