1 dead after Friday morning shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department is investigating a morning shooting in Central Lubbock that left one person dead.
The victim in this shooting has been identified as 43-year-old Mederrick Harper.
Police were called just after 12:03 a.m. Friday near 42nd Street and Avenue Q. Harper was found in that area with serious injuries.
He was taken to University Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.
Police are currently looking for a suspect who they say was in a dark Chevrolet or GMC extended cab truck.
An investigation into the shooting continues. No other information is available at this time.
