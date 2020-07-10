Heat Advisory Continues into the weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Another triple digit day for most of the South Plains and more to come as we move into the weekend.
Friday afternoon highs were generally in the 102-108 range and a Heat Advisory continues for most of the region through Saturday night at 9pm.
As we move into the weekend afternoon temps will likely be higher tomorrow than they have been today. Lubbock could tie, or exceed the daily record of 108 degrees on Saturday afternoon.
It will remain very hot Sunday into early next week with the afternoon temperatures remaining in the 102-109 degree range for most of the South Plains.
In addition, the overnight lows will remain above normal, ranging from the mid 70s to the low 80s. That will continue to add to the long term heatwave. By the way, the longest streak of consecutive 100 degree days is 12 in Lubbock.
Each afternoon there will be a slight chance of a few isolated showers or storms as the heat and humidity may combine for isolated activity.
It appears that it will be next Wednesday before we begin to see of slight improvement in the temps, however, daytime highs could still be around the 100 degree through Thursday.
