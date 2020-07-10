As hot as it is, it’s going to get hotter

Lubbock’s low temperature of 80 degrees yesterday (Thursday) morning was the warmest low temperature observed on any July 9 in Lubbock’s record, which dates from 1911. It also tied the second warmest low for any date in Lubbock’s record, which was on August 8, 2019. The warmest low, that is the record max-min, temperature is 81° on July 19, 2018.