As hot as it is, it’s going to get hotter

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A prolonged period of extreme heat across the South Plains continues today and through at least early next week. Due to extreme heat and the number of very hot days, the First Alert Forecast Team has designated this a First Alert Weather period.
Today again will be extremely hot with highs near 105° in the immediate Lubbock area and between 103 and 109 degrees across the KCBD viewing area.
Tonight, again, will be very warm with lows ranging from near 70 in the northwestern viewing area to near 80 in the eastern viewing area.
More heat is on the way. Not just more triple-digit highs, but highs generally edging up through early next week. Even Lubbock may near 110 degrees. Check out the numbers in the 10-Day Forecast here on our Weather Page.
Drink plenty of non-alcoholic fluids, stay in an air-conditioned environment, stay out of the direct sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities for early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke (see https://www.weather.gov/safety/heat), wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible.
A thunderstorm or two will be possible each day during the late afternoon and early evening. The chance of rain, or even a storm, at any given location is very low.
Lubbock’s low temperature of 80 degrees yesterday (Thursday) morning was the warmest low temperature observed on any July 9 in Lubbock’s record, which dates from 1911. It also tied the second warmest low for any date in Lubbock’s record, which was on August 8, 2019. The warmest low, that is the record max-min, temperature is 81° on July 19, 2018.
