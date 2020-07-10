KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Franklin

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Franklin, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Franklin is a 2-year-old pit who has been with LAS for almost one month.
He is a laid back guy who likes to take naps but is a real love bug. He is up-to-date on his shots.
Franklin’s adoption fees for Friday, July 10, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
