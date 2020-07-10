Storm damage forces Joyland to close until further notice

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Strong storms Thursday night, July 9, has left Joyland amusement park with major damages forcing them to close.
Joyland made the announcement of the closing through Facebook, Thursday night.
Strong wind and lightning was the main product of Thursday night’s storm. Many people reported damages from the wind such as broken branches and trees.
In addition to Joyland reporting damages, over 13,000 Lubbock resident were left without power from Thursday night’s storm.
According to LP&L, the cause of the outage was reported as wind and lightning, but mainly wind.
