Three people injured by tree branches at Joyland

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Last night’s storm caused tree branches to fall and injure three people at Joyland Thursday evening.
Due to damage the storm caused, Joyland won’t be able to open for another two weeks.
A young boy was cut in the head by a tree branch and a woman’s leg was hit by debris. Both injuries were reportedly seen by doctors.
A Joyland operator stayed in the hospital overnight after she was struck by a tree branch during closing hours.
We have not heard any updates on her condition at this time.
Joyland owner David Dean said it will take at least two weeks to repair the rides, clean up the debris and trim branches.
