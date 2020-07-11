DPS: 2-vehicle crash on 91st caused by medical emergency

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - DPS tells us a driver had a medical emergency behind the wheel, causing a crash at 91st and US 87 on Saturday afternoon.
DPS says the first driver, in a 1998 Pontiac passenger car, was eastbound on 91st and traveled across the west side service road, then across both south and northbound lanes of US 87.
The Pontiac collided with a 2011 BMW headed northbound with four people in it.
The Pontiac continued onward, back around across both lanes of US 87 before coming to final rest on the west side service road.
The driver of the Pontiac suffered lacerations to his arm and was complaining of back pain. He was taken to UMC for injuries sustained in the crash.
The driver and occupants of of the BMW refused treatment on scene.
The call came in around 1:15 p.m.
