FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: Intense heat continues Sunday through Tuesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY will continue through Tuesday as intense heat continues across West Texas and the South Plains viewing area.
Daytime temps will soar to near record highs between 105 and 110 degrees each day through Tuesday afternoon.
Be sure to stay hydrated in this extreme heat. Drink plenty of water. Use sunscreen if outdoors for any length of time. Never leave pets, children or people inside a car unattended as temperatures can rise to nearly 140 degrees inside of a vehicle in less than half an hour without ventilation.
High pressure will keep the weather conditions hot and dry for the next few days.
A few showers and storms could impact the area overnight and early Sunday morning thanks to a weak frontal boundary across the Panhandle.
Storms could produce very strong wind gusts due to intense heat across the region and this favors areas north of Lubbock.
If clouds make it into the Lubbock area, we may be a few degrees cooler tomorrow, but most areas should top out above 105 degrees again.
More sunshine is expected Monday and Tuesday with intense heat continuing.
