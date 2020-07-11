Heat Advisory In Effect Until 9PM Tonight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Triple digit temperature trend continues with high temperatures this afternoon in Lubbock flirting with the daily record high temperature of 108 degrees set in 2016.
Sunny sky and Extreme UV index along with excessive heat will prompt the need to be extra cautious during outdoor activities, particularly those which require being in the sun.
Wind speeds today will be slightly breezy but will do nothing to help relieve the very hot temperatures during the afternoon hours when it is advised to limit time outdoors. A very low chance of an isolated thunderstorm is possible as the afternoon becomes evening.
Overnight temperatures will be challenging the maximum low temperature by only falling into the upper 70′s to lower 80′s by sunrise tomorrow. Temperatures tomorrow may be at or slightly above those of this afternoon’s forecast high temperatures.
Overall the next seven days will be dominated by upper level high pressure which will limit or completely block off any rain chances to very isolated chances as well as continue to challenge record high temperatures until later in the week.
