Horse back in custody after roaming loose on MSF between Ave. Q & University

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police report that the horse is back in a trailer after briefly running loose Marsha Sharp Freeway between Avenue Q and University on Saturday.
LPD says, “After over an hour of negations we are happy to report the horse has returned to his owner. No injuries were reported. The horse was released with a traffic warning and will not need to appear before municipal court.”
The horse was part of the Wild Horse and Burrow Adoption held by the Bureau of Land Management.
The horse was adopted earlier today, but while they were on the way home, the horse kicked open a side panel on the trailer and escaped.
A group of cowboys who had also adopted some horses stepped in to help. They tried to rope the wild horse for almost three hours before they were finally able to corner it in a fenced area by the flea market.
LPD helped them get it into a trailer.
The horse appears to be fine and no one was injured.
