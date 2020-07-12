Multiple units called to fight structure fire at 23rd & S

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Multiple trucks were called to the scene of a structure fire at 23rd and Avenue S on Sunday evening.
A grass fire was reported in the alley around 8 p.m. Firefighters arrived to find a shed and a car on fire. Shortly after, fencing and trees ignited in the backyard.
The fire spread to a large tree that shed embers and started multiple small grass fires on 23rd Street.
Multiple fire engines and ladder trucks were set up to flow heavy water into these backyards and quickly extinguish these fires.
The fire also caused damage to power lines and gas meters in the alley.
Three homes were exposed to the fire but only suffered minor damage to their exteriors.
No injuries were reported. The cause of this fire is still under investigation.
