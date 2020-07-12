FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS MONDAY AND TUESDAY; Intense heat continues across the South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY continues through Tuesday as intense heat continues across West Texas and the South Plains viewing area.
Daytime highs will soar to near record highs between 105 and 110 degrees each day through Tuesday afternoon.
Be sure to stay hydrated in this extreme heat. Drink plenty of water. Use sunscreen if outdoors for any length of time. Never leave pets, children or people inside a car unattended as temperatures can rise to nearly 140 degrees inside of a vehicle in less than half an hour without ventilation.
Models are showing a few storms moving towards the South Plains from Eastern New Mexico Sunday evening.
If storms make it into our viewing area, there is a chance they could produce severe wind gusts, especially towards Muleshoe, Dimmitt and Friona.
A few clouds and lingering showers and isolated storms are possible through the overnight hours, although much of the precipitation should weaken overnight.
Low temperatures remain very warm with lows between 75 and 80 degrees.
Monday will likely remain very hot with scorching daytime highs between 105 and 110 degrees across the majority of the viewing area.
Tuesday appears to be nearly identical although a weak frontal boundary could affect temperatures north of Lubbock.
A few showers and storms are possible again late Monday afternoon and Monday evening.
