Heat Advisory And Excessive Heat Warning In Effect For Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Heat Advisory and Excessive Heat Warnings are in effect for our viewing area today. Much of the South Plains including Lubbock will be challenging record high temperatures this afternoon as upper level high pressure continue to dominate our weather pattern. The forecast afternoon high temperature of 107° for Lubbock is the same as the record high temperature for the city, set in 2016.
Scattered showers and some isolated thunderstorms will continue to be a low possibility today with primary threat being strong gusty, potentially damaging wind speeds up to 50mph.
Morning temperatures on Monday will begin in the upper 70′s to lower 80′s and increase back to near 108°, which is the record high temperature for July 13th also set in 2016.
The trend of excessive heat will continue until the ridge of high pressure in the upper level of the atmosphere reduces strength and moves away from the center of the United States.
Rain chances will favor the late afternoon through overnight and early morning hours while this heat wave continues.
