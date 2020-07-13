Dangerous heat continues, a First Alert Weather Day

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Dangerous heat continues across the KCBD viewing area, with several more scorching afternoons in our forecast. A break in the string of triple-digits also shows up in that forecast.
The weekend saw our hottest weather of the year so far, and I expect today to be even hotter. And tomorrow hotter still. Our nights have been some of the warmest on record and combined with the daytime heat results in little heat relief for people, pets, and even plants.
To continue to call attention to the dangerous heat, we are continuing our KCBD First Alert designation through tomorrow. In addition, the National Weather Service is continuing the Excessive Heat Warning for the southern row of counties in the KCBD viewing area* and the Heat Advisory for the remainder of the KCBD viewing area.
There is an elevated risk of heat-related health problems such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Know and watch for the signs of heat illness: https://www.weather.gov/safety/heat.
A few thunderstorms/showers may drift from New Mexico into the northwestern viewing area late each day through Wednesday. Storms will tend to fade as they drift southeast, so there is little chance - though there is a little chance - they will make it to Lubbock.
These storms may produce strong wind gusts and, of course, lightning. If you hear thunder or see lightning it is time to be inside.
NEVER leave children in a vehicle, even for a moment, as temperatures will rise to life-threatening levels in just minutes. Never an adult with health issues or a pet inside a parked vehicle. Every time you get out of a vehicle, check the back seat.
Your body cools itself by perspiration, give it the raw material to produce it. Drink a lot of water. Avoid caffeine.
Strenuous and/or outdoor activities should be limited to the early morning or late evening hours whenever possible.
Stay in air-conditioned environments as much as possible.
Long-sleeved, light weight, light colored, loose fitting clothing provides more protection from the sun and will keep you cooler than no sleeves or short sleeves and/or shorts if you are in the sun.
Use 30+ SPF sunscreen. Sunburn reduces your body's ability to cool itself.
If you or someone else is experiencing excessive sweating, weakness, and/or cold, pale and clammy skin, irregular or weak pulse, fainting or vomiting - you (or another victim) may be suffering Heat Exhaustion. Get out of the sun, preferably in an air-conditioned space, lay down, loosen clothing, apply cool wet cloths. Sip water, do not gulp it down. If your condition does not improve, seek immediate medical attention.
IF you or someone else is experiencing any of the above, AND your body temperature is 106°F or higher, your skin is hot and dry, your pulse rapid and strong, or if unconsciousness occurs, CALL 911. DO NOT drink or give a victim water (or other fluid). Do not wait for improvement, you or any other victim may be suffering Heat Stroke, which is a severe medical emergency. Get the victim to a hospital immediately - delay may mean the difference between life and death.
* The Excessive Heat Warning covers the counties of Gaines, Dawson, Borden, and Scurry in Texas, as well as central and southern Lea County in New Mexico. Temperatures and/or heat indices of or greater than 110° are expected in these counties on the Caprock, and 115° east of the Caprock. The Heat Advisory covers all other counties in and near the KCBD viewing area.
