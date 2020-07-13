Lubbock breaks record high temperature Monday. FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY continues

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY continues through Tuesday as intense heat continues across West Texas and the South Plains viewing area.
Lubbock has now broken the record high temperature for July 13th as the airport has unofficially reached 110 degrees as of 4:00 p.m. Monday.
Be sure to stay hydrated in this extreme heat. Drink plenty of water. Use sunscreen if outdoors for any length of time. Never leave pets, children or people inside a car unattended as temperatures can rise to nearly 140 degrees inside of a vehicle in less than half an hour without ventilation.
Models are showing a few storms moving towards the South Plains from Eastern New Mexico Monday evening.
If storms make it into our viewing area, there is a chance they could produce severe wind gusts, especially towards Muleshoe, Dimmitt and Friona.
A few clouds and lingering showers and isolated storms are possible through the overnight hours, although much of the precipitation should weaken overnight.
Low temperatures remain very warm with lows between 75 and 80 degrees. Some areas may remain warmer than this.
Tuesday will be very similar to Monday with highs between 105 and 110 degrees on a widespread basis across the South Plains viewing area.
Hopefully temperatures will cool a few degrees Wednesday, but highs above 100 degrees are still expected until Thursday.
There is an elevated risk of heat-related health problems such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Know and watch for the signs of heat illness: https://www.weather.gov/safety/heat.
NEVER leave children in a vehicle, even for a moment, as temperatures will rise to life-threatening levels in just minutes. Never an adult with health issues or a pet inside a parked vehicle. Every time you get out of a vehicle, check the back seat.
Your body cools itself by perspiration, give it the raw material to produce it. Drink a lot of water. Avoid caffeine.
Strenuous and/or outdoor activities should be limited to the early morning or late evening hours whenever possible.
Stay in air-conditioned environments as much as possible.
Long-sleeved, light weight, light colored, loose fitting clothing provides more protection from the sun and will keep you cooler than no sleeves or short sleeves and/or shorts if you are in the sun.
Use 30+ SPF sunscreen. Sunburn reduces your body's ability to cool itself.
If you or someone else is experiencing excessive sweating, weakness, and/or cold, pale and clammy skin, irregular or weak pulse, fainting or vomiting - you (or another victim) may be suffering Heat Exhaustion.
Get out of the sun, preferably in an air-conditioned space, lay down, loosen clothing, apply cool wet cloths. Sip water, do not gulp it down. If your condition does not improve, seek immediate medical attention.
IF you or someone else is experiencing any of the above, AND your body temperature is 106°F or higher, your skin is hot and dry, your pulse rapid and strong, or if unconsciousness occurs, CALL 911. DO NOT drink or give a victim water (or other fluid). Do not wait for improvement, you or any other victim may be suffering Heat Stroke, which is a severe medical emergency. Get the victim to a hospital immediately - delay may mean the difference between life and death.
* The Excessive Heat Warning includes the communities of Lubbock, Plainview, Littlefield, Levelland, Muleshoe, Morton, Plains, Brownfield, Floydada, Crosbyton, Post, Tahoka, Seminole, Lamesa, Gail and Snyder in Texas, and Tatum, Lovington, Hobbs, and Eunice in New Mexico. Temperatures and/or heat indices of or greater than 110° are expected in these counties on the Caprock, and 115° east of the Caprock. The Heat Advisory covers all other counties in and near the KCBD viewing area.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.