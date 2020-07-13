Lubbock breaks record high temperature Monday. FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY continues

IF you or someone else is experiencing any of the above, AND your body temperature is 106°F or higher, your skin is hot and dry, your pulse rapid and strong, or if unconsciousness occurs, CALL 911. DO NOT drink or give a victim water (or other fluid). Do not wait for improvement, you or any other victim may be suffering Heat Stroke, which is a severe medical emergency. Get the victim to a hospital immediately - delay may mean the difference between life and death.