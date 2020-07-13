Lubbock County Expo Center receives a $1,000,000 donation from a Lubbock County family

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Monday, July 13, Lubbock County Expo Center Inc. was be presented with a $1,000,000 donation from a Lubbock County family at 8:30 a.m. in front of the Expo Center sign near the intersection of North University Avenue and Loop 289.
The $1,000,000 donation is provided by Dale and Debbie Taylor and family.
Randy Jordan, chairperson of the Lubbock County Expo Center board, said “this donation from the family shows the deep support the general public has for the Expo Center and that community support is a vital part of moving the Expo Center along.”
”The COVID-19 pandemic has created a situation where a lot of things got pushed back,” Jordan added. “Even with all the negativity that is currently surrounding us, I believe the Expo Center is something positive. It is a project to help us keep looking to the future. We may have been slowed but we want all of Lubbock County to know the Expo Center is on the move again.”
Bret Lamkin, Expo Board Treasurer and heading the private fundraising portion of the project said, “This family that is helping us has been a big part of our Ag community and we are proud to have their support. Their name will be 1 of the 11 Founding and Title Sponsors of the Expo Center!”In addition, Jordan added “that the Expo Center Board will be presenting a Warranty Deed to the Lubbock County Commissioners Court on the 80 acre tract that has been identified as the site for the Lubbock County Expo Center at the regularly scheduled Court meeting on Monday, July 13 at 10:00 AM”.
Randy Jordan is hoping this springboards more people to get involved and realize this is an important project for the community.
