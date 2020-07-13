Lubbock Medical Examiner resigns, Commissioners appoint new acting Chief M.E.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock County Commissioners appointed Dr. Charles Addington as the Acting Chief Medical Examiner after current Medical Examiner, Dr. John Lang, submitted his resignation early Monday morning. Dr. Lang was hired in October 2019.
The Commissioner’s Court agenda states the appointment of Addington is “directly related to the emergency and urgent public necessity caused by an epidemic (COVID-19) and its effects, which requires immediate action of this government body...” effective July 13, 2020.
Dr. Lang is a native of Hershey, Pennsylvania and attended Penn State University’s College of Medicine and worked with the United States Health Services with The Federal Bureau of Prisons.
Discussion of his employment was posted as an item on today’s meeting agenda to ”discuss, consider and/or take action regarding the appointment, employment, evaluation, reassignment, duties, discipline, or dismissal of Dr. John Lang, Administrative Chief Medical Examiner of Lubbock County.”
Another item on the agenda, related to but not dependent on Lang’s employment, stated the commissioners were to discuss, consider, and/or take action regarding the acceptance of release and authorization of settlement with Devontai Gaines regarding claims arising from his employment with the Lubbock County Medical Examiner’s Office.
The Lubbock County Commissioner’s meeting began at 10 a.m.
Addington, who was the Mayor of Wolfforth, Texas until February, he has been a medical doctor for more than 20 years. He is a graduate of Frenship High School and Texas Tech University.
Here is Dr. Addington’s employment history according to the Lubbock Heart Hospital website:
- 1999-present: Family Practice Physician, Wolfforth Community Health Center
- 1999-present: Assoc. Clinical Faculty, Texas Tech Univ. Health Science Ctr. – Family Practice Dept.
- 1999-present: Associate Medical Director, South Plains Emergency Medical Service
- 1997-present: Attending Staff Emergency Room Physician, University Medical Center (Level 1 Trauma Center)
- 1997-present: Attending Staff Emergency Room Physician, Highland Medical Center
- 2005-present: Attending Staff Emergency Room Physician, Lubbock Heart Hospital
- 2006-present: Emergency Department Medical Director, Lubbock Heart Hospital
- 1996-1999: Family Practice Residency, Texas Tech University Health Science Center.
KCBD is at the meeting and will update this story as action is taken.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.