Olton nursing home reports 30 COVID-19 cases, one resident death

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Runningwater Draw Care Center is reporting 30 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases as of July 13, as well as one death over the weekend.
According to the Care Center’s website, the facility is in the process of disinfection and cleaning. They reported 22 cases among the residents and 8 cases among the staff.
Administrators also say one resident passed away on Sunday, July 12.
They also responded to a recent social media rumor, saying the claim that the facility was in “desperate need of hydration products” is untrue. Officials say while residents are difficult to keep hydrated due to the covid disease, supplies and products are not at a shortage.
You can read other updates and more information on the Care Center’s website here: https://www.runningwaterdraw.com/
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.