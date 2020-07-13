Record heat causes Lubbock to approach record electric usage

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Power and Electric warns that triple digit temperatures increase electric power use.
When electric demand is high, the system can become over worked causing an outage, or the system becomes fragile to small power line breakage.
Air conditioning usually takes the most electricity, so as temperatures rise so does electricity usage.
So far, Lubbock is approaching last year’s peak usage, which was 640 megawatts. Last Friday, Lubbock was close reaching 630 megawatts.
That’s a huge spike compared to the average summer usage, which is 500 to 550 megawatts.
High electric usage usually peaks the last week of June and first week of July, but L P & L said this year is different because several days will have record breaking heat.
Most years, there is one day of record breaking heat and usually scattered. However, the current heat wave will last several days and provides little relief in the evening.
You can do your part for all of Lubbock by reducing your electric consumption. Here are some tips that will put some ease on your air conditioning system and keep you cool.
- Close your blinds during the day.
- Clean out your air conditioning filter.
- Adjust your air conditioner slowly when returning home.
- Do not turn your AC on and off. This will overwork your AC.
