Alan Bowman named to Davey O’Brien Award watch list

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech sophomore quarterback Alan Bowman was named Tuesday to the watch list for the Davey O’Brien Award, which is presented annually to the nation’s top quarterback by the Davey O’Brien Foundation.
Bowman is one of 30 quarterbacks nationally listed on the preseason watch list, which was determined based on career player performance and expectations heading into the 2020 football season. The Big 12 shared the national lead with five quarterbacks selected as Bowman was joined by Charlie Brewer (Baylor), Sam Ehlinger (Texas), Brock Purdy (Iowa State) and Spencer Sanders (Oklahoma State).
Bowman will look to return to form this fall after missing the final nine games of the 2019 campaign following a shoulder injury. He was able to return to practice late in November but sat out the final three games in order to maintain his redshirt season. He had completed 101-of-154 passes (65.6) for 1,020 yards and six touchdowns up until his injury against Arizona.
The Grapevine, Texas native earned the starting job after an impressive true freshman season in 2018 where he finished just shy of setting the Red Raider freshman record for passing yards. He completed 69.4 percent of his passes over eight games and seven starts that season, finishing with 2,638 yards and 17 touchdowns.
The Davey O’Brien Award is the oldest and most prestigious national quarterback award. Appearing on the preseason watch list is not a requirement to win the award as additional candidates will be added to the midseason watch list on Oct. 20.
The award will trim its watch list to 16 semifinalists on Nov. 10 before announcing three finalists two weeks later on Nov. 24. The 2020 Davey O’Brien Award winner will be unveiled live on ESPN on Dec. 10 during The Home Depot College Football Awards.
