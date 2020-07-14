7 arrested in Hobbs kidnapping case

The victim stated he was forced to sit down on a bed in the motel room and was beaten again. While in the motel room, Joshua “JD” Roberts, 38 of Hobbs, brandished a firearm and threatened to shoot the victim in the knee. Aguirre, Perez and Millican forced the victim back into the vehicle and was again taken to the residence on Fowler Street where he was able to break free and run to a nearby motel to ask for help.