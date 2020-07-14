Dangerous heat wave continues through mid-week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Extreme and dangerous heat continues across the South Plains today. The First Alert Forecast Team continues to designate this a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Less extreme heat, however, is in sight.
Our very warm morning, with low temperatures in the 70s and 80s, gave a head start to today’s heat. Highs will range from near 105° to 112°.
A few isolated storms may pop up in the late afternoon heat, and additional storms may again move into the South Plains from Eastern New Mexico this Tuesday evening. Any storms will provide only spotty rain coverage but may also produce strong wind gusts.
A few lingering storms and showers are possible tonight, though precipitation will be sparse.
Tomorrow and Thursday will not be AS hot. However, while dropping a few degrees each day, I expect highs above 100 degrees through Thursday.
There is an elevated risk of heat-related health problems such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Know and watch for the signs of heat illness: https://www.weather.gov/safety/heat.
Be sure to stay hydrated in this extreme heat. Drink plenty of water. Use sunscreen if outdoors for any length of time. Never leave pets, children or people inside a car unattended as temperatures can rise to nearly 140 degrees inside of a vehicle in less than half an hour without ventilation.
NEVER leave children in a vehicle, even for a moment, as temperatures will rise to life-threatening levels in just minutes. Never an adult with health issues or a pet inside a parked vehicle. Every time you get out of a vehicle, check the back seat.
Your body cools itself by perspiration, give it the raw material to produce it. Drink a lot of water. Avoid caffeine.
Strenuous and/or outdoor activities should be limited to the early morning or late evening hours whenever possible.
Stay in air-conditioned environments as much as possible.
Long-sleeved, light weight, light colored, loose fitting clothing provides more protection from the sun and will keep you cooler than no sleeves or short sleeves and/or shorts if you are in the sun.
Use 30+ SPF sunscreen. Sunburn reduces your body's ability to cool itself.
If you or someone else is experiencing excessive sweating, weakness, and/or cold, pale and clammy skin, irregular or weak pulse, fainting or vomiting - you (or another victim) may be suffering Heat Exhaustion.
Get out of the sun, preferably in an air-conditioned space, lay down, loosen clothing, apply cool wet cloths. Sip water, do not gulp it down. If your condition does not improve, seek immediate medical attention.
IF you or someone else is experiencing any of the above, AND your body temperature is 106°F or higher, your skin is hot and dry, your pulse rapid and strong, or if unconsciousness occurs, CALL 911. DO NOT drink or give a victim water (or other fluid). Do not wait for improvement, you or any other victim may be suffering Heat Stroke, which is a severe medical emergency. Get the victim to a hospital immediately - delay may mean the difference between life and death.
* The Excessive Heat Warning includes the communities of Lubbock, Plainview, Littlefield, Levelland, Muleshoe, Morton, Plains, Brownfield, Floydada, Crosbyton, Post, Tahoka, Seminole, Lamesa, Gail and Snyder in Texas, and Tatum, Lovington, Hobbs, and Eunice in New Mexico. Temperatures and/or heat indices of or greater than 110° are expected in these counties on the Caprock, and 115° east of the Caprock. The Heat Advisory covers all other counties in and near the KCBD viewing area.
