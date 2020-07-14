Firearms stolen from Gebo’s in early morning Lubbock burglary

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police department has confirmed a burglary has taken place at Gebo’s in Lubbock.
Around 3:15 a.m., Lubbock Police responding to an alarm going off at Gebo’s in Lubbock.
When police arrived they discovered a burglary had happened at Gebo’s.
About 40 firearms have been discovered stolen from Gebo’s at 50th Street and Avenue A.
As of 10:00 a.m., police were still at the scene.
KCBD will continue to provide updates as they are received.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.