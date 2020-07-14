Firearms stolen from Gebo’s in early morning Lubbock burglary

Gebo's Lubbock (Source: KCBD)
By Harrison Roberts | July 14, 2020 at 10:33 AM CDT - Updated July 14 at 11:23 AM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police department has confirmed a burglary has taken place at Gebo’s in Lubbock.

Around 3:15 a.m., Lubbock Police responding to an alarm going off at Gebo’s in Lubbock.

When police arrived they discovered a burglary had happened at Gebo’s.

About 40 firearms have been discovered stolen from Gebo’s at 50th Street and Avenue A.

As of 10:00 a.m., police were still at the scene.

KCBD will continue to provide updates as they are received.

