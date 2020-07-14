FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY TUESDAY: Dangerous heat levels continue

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY continues Tuesday.
Extreme heat continues across the viewing area.
Lubbock has officially topped out at 111 degrees as of 4:00 p.m. Tuesday.
This breaks the daily record of 108 degrees set in 1933.
This also ranks as the hottest temperature ever recorded during the month of July.
Our morning low of 86 degrees is the warmest morning low temperature ever observed in Lubbock officially.
Temperatures remain above 100 degrees through 9:00 or 10:00 p.m. most areas.
After midnight, lows end up in the upper 70's to lower 80's.
A few showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible late this afternoon and this evening.
If storms move in, they could produce severe wind gusts over 60 mph.
Meaningful rainfall is not expected at this time.
Even though it remains very hot, temperatures Wednesday will be a little cooler with most areas ranging from 100 to 105 degrees.
Isolated storms are possible again Wednesday.
