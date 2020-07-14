Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office presents budget to County Commissioners, vote will happen in September

So far in 2020, Lubbock County Sheriff deputies assisted with 27 murder cases, arrested 239 gang members, and arrested 109 narcotics violators. This year so far alone, there have been over 1,500 shots fired calls and the murder rate is at an all time high for the county. They’ve also seized more than $252,922.00 in assets, 4.85 kilograms of cocaine, 71.9 kilograms of meth, .82 kilos of heroin, and 187.29 kilos of marijuana.