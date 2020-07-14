Lubbock man arrested, drove stolen vehicle to mother’s house

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Luke Jameson Landon, 23, of Lubbock has been charged with evading in a vehicle and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Just after 10:00 p.m., a dps trooper noticed a 4-runner on South Loop 289 without the headlights on, according to the police report.
The trooper ran the plates and realized the vehicle had been reported as stolen.
The trooper knew the dps chopper was still in the air, so he told them to be ready in case the driver took off.
The 4-runner exited the Loop and drove to 82nd Street and Quaker Avenue to an apartment complex.
The dps trooper turned on his lights and the 4-runner took off.
The driver drove to his parents house near 88th and Orlando
Landon was arrested at his parents house shortly after.
Luke Jameson Landon is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center and no bond has been set.
