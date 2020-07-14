Lubbock PD Detective presented with 2020 Cherish The Children Award

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A detective from the Lubbock Police Department was presented with an award Tuesday after an act of kindness during a traffic stop has led to real change in how LPD responds to situations in the community.
Lubbock Police Detective Kyle Purdue was presented with the 2020 Cherish The Children Award by the South Plains Coalition For Child Abuse Prevention, Lubbock Area United Way, and The Lubbock Chamber Of Commerce.
The Cherish The Children award is given annually to an entity or individuals from the community to recognize their efforts as an advocate for child safety and child abuse prevention.
What led to today’s presentation is during a traffic stop, Detective Purdue cited someone for an unrestrained child in the car.
Detective Purdue had legally handled the situation, but he noted that the reason for giving the ticket, the safety of the child, was still unsecured as the vehicle still had no car seat.
To ensure the child was no longer in danger, Purdue gave up the car seat in his patrol car to the child in need.
Since that time, Purdue has worked with LPD to implement a new program that provides car seats for families in need.
So far, this program has raised $11,000 in grants to purchase car seats.
