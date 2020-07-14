Reactions from winners in runoff election Monday night

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Larry Doss won back his seat in a re-election for the 7th Court of Appeals with 77 percent of the vote and 31,119 votes. Governor Abbott appointed him to serve there. He had to run for the seat in the March primary against Steve Denny and Doss narrowly loss by about 400 votes, but that election was thrown out by a judge from the 358th district when two counties neglected to include that race on the ballot in the primary. The race on Monday night included all 42 counties.
“So we have learned a lot since November the 5th and we’ve learned about campaigning and ourselves and what voters expect to hear and what they look for that and my role is to work hard on the court of appeals. We will work hard to make sure that every citizen feels they have a voice in the Seventh Court of Appeals. I think we’ve been able to benefit over what we’ve learned for the past six or seven months,” said Doss.
The Seventh Court of Appeals handles cases out of Lubbock County and surrounding counties as west as the border of New Mexico and as north as the border of Oklahoma.
“We work hard when we see that citizens have particular claims in an appeal, we apply the law the way it’s written and we make decisions in the way that it was presented in the light of the law,” said Doss.
Douglas Freitag won the seat of District Judge in the 140th Judicial District with 60 percent of the vote and 7,512 votes against Tom Brummett.
Freitag said on Monday he was thankful to everyone that voted whether or not it was for him and he’s looking forward to moving jury cases along. He served as a prosecutor in Lubbock, San Antonio, and Levelland.
“How are we going to keep moving forward with all of the changes that have gone on? We’ve had all of these things happen with the virus and Covid and stuff. We’ve had jury trials have been shut down since march of this year and office court administration are saying none until September. That’s half a year of no jury trials so we’re going to have some back up there and so priority number one is going to figure out what we can get done safely,” said Freitag.
Philip Hays took 59 percent of the vote with 7,523 votes for the seat of justice in the 99th Judicial District Court against Kara Darnell. He says his court mostly deals with civil cases which include cases from car wrecks to family law and business disputes. Hays is the former Lubbock County Court at Law number 3 Judge.
“Lubbock voters are awesome and they got out and realized that Lubbock needs experience in the courtroom and that was our message from November until now,” said Hays.
