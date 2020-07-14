Reactions from winners in runoff election Monday night

“How are we going to keep moving forward with all of the changes that have gone on? We’ve had all of these things happen with the virus and Covid and stuff. We’ve had jury trials have been shut down since march of this year and office court administration are saying none until September. That’s half a year of no jury trials so we’re going to have some back up there and so priority number one is going to figure out what we can get done safely,” said Freitag.