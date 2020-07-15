Coronado boys basketball coach sings, says he’s “too blessed to be stressed”

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Coronado boys basketball coach Ernest Mims is a blessing beyond basketball.
Recently he made a Facebook Post that he was going live to sing a song. He sang for ten minutes.
”It was just a spontaneous message that I posted. I don’t do it often. I don’t sing on camera often. That night was special so I went for it.”
Coach Mims sings on his praise team Sundays in church so has his team heard him sing?
”They have not. I think some have seen my social media posts. Sometimes they’ll ask hey coach when are you going to sing for us. My answer is we’ll see and maybe that day will come.”
While Mims is a blessing with his voice, he’s blessed getting to coach the Coronado Mustangs.
”I love being here. Coronado is really special. Lubbock is special. LISD is special. The love and support here and the kids I get to work with on a daily basis just does my heart good.”
