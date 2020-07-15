Free antibody testing with blood donation at South Plains Mall

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - You can help save up to three lives and help someone fight the Coronavirus on your next trip to South Plains Mall.
Vitalant is offering free antibody testing with every blood donation this week from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and 12 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
If you test positive for COVID-19 antibodies, your body has successfully fought off the virus in the past.
Vitalant spokesman Brandon Baker said and those antibodies can be donated to help people fighting the virus.
“It can help strengthen their immune system and help them overcome COVID-19,” Baker said.
It takes ten to 15 days for antibody results to become available. Once your positive antibody results are in, you can come back and donate your plasma to help COVID-19 patients.
The donation station is located by the men’s Dillard’s and Barnes and Nobles.
