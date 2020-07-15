Lubbock man completes more than 950 mile bike tour across Texas to raise funds for business, non-profit

Lubbock man completes more than 950 mile bike tour across Texas to raise funds for business, non-profit
By Julie Castaneda | July 15, 2020 at 7:25 PM CDT - Updated July 15 at 7:25 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock father has completed his bicycle tour from one end of texas to another. A couple of weeks ago, KCBD first shared Bruce Bussell’s story, who was riding more than 930 miles across Texas to raise awareness about his business turned nonprofit.

Related Story: Lubbock business owner riding 935 miles across Texas to raise awareness for ‘differently awesome’ non-profit organization

Tuesday night, 64-year-old Bussell, said he completed a 962-mile bike tour across the state. He finished the tour by being escorted across the South Padre Island Bridge by Port Isabel Police Offers and a DPS Trooper.

View this post on Instagram

This is an amazing feat that my father in law Bruce Bussell just accomplished! He rode a total of 964 miles from the northern tip of Texas to the southern tip of Texas in South Padre Island in just 12 days. He averaged over 80 miles a day, with an average high temp over 100 degrees! He did this for his 501c3 non-profit that gives young adults, who are living with special needs, a job that gives them something to take pride in! It was awesome the the @portisabelpd and @texasstatetroopers escorted him across the Queen Isabel Causeway! We are all so proud of what he physically accomplished and what he has done for @nickshavediceparadise! Give his page a follow and if you can dig into your pockets a little, please help support this #differentlyawesome cause! Go to @nicksshavediceparadise to see how you can help this noble cause! #PortIsabelPD #TexasStateTroopers #southpadreisland #roadcycling #foracause #TX #texas @governorabbott @govabbott @patrickmahomes @dancrenshawtx @sentedcruz @_4dak @mikemccarthy @deshaunwatson @jamesharden @russwest44 @jjwatt @texastech @texastechmbb @texastech_fb @houstontexans @dallascowboys @houstonrockets @dallasmavs

A post shared by B Slaten (@slaten99) on

Bussell’s tour across the lone star state was a way to raise awareness for his non-profit organization, “Nick’s Differently Awesome Outreach” and to keep his business, “Nick’s Shaved Ice Paradise” open. Bussell set a goal of $10,000 on the GoFundMe website.

“I just wish we could hire more. That’s why we did this-- is maybe we can grow from here,” said Bussell. “We have enough money now that we saved Nick’s, and now it’s just a matter of what direction we’re going to take from here and how we’re going to grow from this point forward. The ride itself, it took on such a deeper meaning for me because of the attention that it brought to our mission.”

Bussell said he received support from many people across the state and said he couldn’t have completed his journey without it.

“The amount of people who left me messages and texted me along the way, because, you know, anytime you do almost thousand-mile ride and, and you cross, something like the state of Texas, it’s just the fact that people are pulling for you, that keep you going,” said Bussell, “that support is what gets you get you through it.”

Tuesday morning during his interview, Bussell said almost $19,000 total was raised. Nick’s Shaved Ice Paradise is closed this weekend, but the crew will be back on July 25th at the Wolfforth Farmer’s Market.

You can find more info on Nick’s Shaved Ice Paradise on their Facebook, click here.

Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.