Lubbock man completes more than 950 mile bike tour across Texas to raise funds for business, non-profit

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock father has completed his bicycle tour from one end of texas to another. A couple of weeks ago, KCBD first shared Bruce Bussell’s story, who was riding more than 930 miles across Texas to raise awareness about his business turned nonprofit.
Tuesday night, 64-year-old Bussell, said he completed a 962-mile bike tour across the state. He finished the tour by being escorted across the South Padre Island Bridge by Port Isabel Police Offers and a DPS Trooper.
Bussell’s tour across the lone star state was a way to raise awareness for his non-profit organization, “Nick’s Differently Awesome Outreach” and to keep his business, “Nick’s Shaved Ice Paradise” open. Bussell set a goal of $10,000 on the GoFundMe website.
“I just wish we could hire more. That’s why we did this-- is maybe we can grow from here,” said Bussell. “We have enough money now that we saved Nick’s, and now it’s just a matter of what direction we’re going to take from here and how we’re going to grow from this point forward. The ride itself, it took on such a deeper meaning for me because of the attention that it brought to our mission.”
Bussell said he received support from many people across the state and said he couldn’t have completed his journey without it.
“The amount of people who left me messages and texted me along the way, because, you know, anytime you do almost thousand-mile ride and, and you cross, something like the state of Texas, it’s just the fact that people are pulling for you, that keep you going,” said Bussell, “that support is what gets you get you through it.”
Tuesday morning during his interview, Bussell said almost $19,000 total was raised. Nick’s Shaved Ice Paradise is closed this weekend, but the crew will be back on July 25th at the Wolfforth Farmer’s Market.
You can find more info on Nick’s Shaved Ice Paradise on their Facebook, click here.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.