Lubbock man completes more than 950 mile bike tour across Texas to raise funds for business, non-profit

This is an amazing feat that my father in law Bruce Bussell just accomplished! He rode a total of 964 miles from the northern tip of Texas to the southern tip of Texas in South Padre Island in just 12 days. He averaged over 80 miles a day, with an average high temp over 100 degrees! He did this for his 501c3 non-profit that gives young adults, who are living with special needs, a job that gives them something to take pride in! It was awesome the the @portisabelpd and @texasstatetroopers escorted him across the Queen Isabel Causeway! We are all so proud of what he physically accomplished and what he has done for @nickshavediceparadise!