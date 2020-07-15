Motorcycle crash involving semi truck in Wolfforth, Wednesday afternoon

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Just before 4:00 p.m. a crash occurred between a semi truck and a motorcycle in Wolfforth.
The crash occurred on FM 179 at County Road 7250, just south of Evie Mae’s in Wolfforth.
Wolfforth and Lubbock Police are currently at the scene of the crash.
According to the Wolfforth Police Chief, the truck and the motorcycle were moving northbound on FM 179 when the truck slowed down to turn.
At the same time, the driver of the motorcycle attempted to pass the truck and other vehicles when he struck the truck on the driver side.
The driver of the motorcycle, a 47-year-old male, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
KCBD will continue to update the story as more information is received.
