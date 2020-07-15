52nd St. blocked between Boston, University for standoff

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Officials with the Lubbock Police Department say 52nd Street between Boston Ave. and University Ave. are blocked because of police activity.
Around 11:45 a.m., police were called to a residence in the 2500 block of 52nd Street for a domestic disturbance.
Officials say a man inside the residence possibly has a gun. Sources tell KCBD the man is refusing to leave the residence. However, at least one person is in custody.
Police set up a perimeter and were trying to determine if the man had a pellet gun or a firearm.
There is no word if other people are inside the house at this time.
Police are asking everyone to avoid the area at this time.
KCBD NewsChannel 11 is working to gather more information and will update this story as information becomes available.
