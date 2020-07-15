Salvation Army to help beat the heat by deploying mobile freeze pop trucks

One truck will set up at the Walmart at Quaker Avenue and 114th Street in the parking lot this Wednesday, July 15, between 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. The other truck will be roving the area beginning this afternoon stopping at locations where people are gathered outside. If there are businesses/neighborhoods, parks, etc that would like the truck(s) to visit their location, they can make a request by emailing david.worthy@uss.salvationarmy.org.