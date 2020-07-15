Slight Heat Relief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -As First Alert Weather Days for extreme heat come to an end it will still be hot, but not as hot as earlier this week. My forecast calls highs between 98-100 degrees through Friday and slightly lower over the weekend.
In addition to the slight drop in temps there is a better chance of showers and storms in the northwest South Plains tonight and again tomorrow and possibly Friday. A few of the storms in the Friona to Dimmitt areas may produce wind gusts to 65 mph or higher.
Showers could be scattered across the area overnight, but most of the region will only receive sprinkles and small amounts of rainfall.
As for Thursday through Saturday afternoon it will be mostly sunny and hot and winds will stay from the south at 10-20 mph.
It does appear that afternoon highs will drop to the middle 90s by early next week. Once again, not a big drop, but closer to normal for this time of year.
Rain chances may also increase slightly by Monday and Tuesday of next week.
