Still hot, but not as hot

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After yesterday’s record heat, more on that below, Wednesday begins very warm and ends up hot. Just not as hot as the past couple of days. Plus, at least some of the KCBD viewing area has a shot at measurable rainfall late today.
Lubbock officially topped out at 111 degrees Tuesday. It replaces the previous record for the date (July 14) of 108° set in 1933. It also ranks as Lubbock’s hottest (official) temperature recorded during any July. Lubbock’s temperature record dates from January 1911.
By the way, yesterday’s morning low of 86° is the warmest low temperature ever observed in Lubbock’s official record.
Wednesday afternoon, this afternoon, will not be as hot. But it is still going to be hot. The northwestern viewing area will have the most relief. Highs there will be in the upper 90s. Elsewhere highs will consist of triple-digits, ranging from about 100° in the northeastern viewing area to around 105-106° in the southern viewing area. The far southwestern viewing area may even peak around 108°.
Spotty storms again are likely late today, Wednesday, in the northwestern viewing area. There may be significant rainfall. Elsewhere only isolated storms, with little chance of measurable rainfall, are expected.
Any of the storms mentioned may produce strong winds, especially near and just after sunset.
I’ll be adding to this story later this morning.
