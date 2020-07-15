Strikes for Tykes bowling fundraiser, August 8, canceled

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Due to the severity of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Community Partners of Lubbock is announcing the cancellation of its annual Strike for Tykes fundraiser event scheduled for 7:00 p.m., August 8, 2020 at Whitewood Lanes. We do this with an abundance of caution for the health and safety of families, sponsors, board members and our community.
To help fill a gap left by the cancellation of our team bowling tournament, we are planning a “virtual recognition event” on social media to thank sponsors/donors for their continuous support. Date and time to be determined - please stay connected via our Facebook page for that announcement.
Community Partners of Lubbock remains committed to providing emergency items to the Lubbock County children and families living in crisis situations and is currently exploring different options to continue with those efforts. It’s our sponsors and donors, both individuals and companies, that strengthen our mission to help the less fortunate within the Lubbock community.
Individuals and organizations interested in supporting the Lubbock County Rainbow Room please contact Viri Meza at 806-346-3618 or Viridiana.Meza2@dfps.state.tx.us.
