Another day of 100 or higher to close the week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -It has now been 9 consecutive days of 100 degrees or higher, tying 2020 with the extremely hot and dry year of 2011. I’m also expecting another 100 degree day on Friday which will tie us with 1924 for the 3rd longest run of consecutive days, 10, at the century mark or more.
The longest consecutive string of 100 or higher days was set in 1980.
The weekend should bring some relief with afternoon temperatures expected to remain in the mid to upper 90s across most of the region. The exception could be the eastern South Plains where temperatures may remain at or above the 100 degree mark through Sunday.
Rain chances remain very low through the weekend with only a slight chance of an isolated shower or two in the region Friday or Saturday.
I don’t see much improvement in rain chances until mid to late next week, so it will remain sunny, hot and dry.
