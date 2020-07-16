Just a little less heat ahead

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Cooler? Yes. But just a little. Over the next several afternoons temperatures will peak near 100 degrees in the Lubbock area, then in the days following in the upper 90s. The chance of rain will be near zero, though not zero.
There are no warnings, watches, or advisories for today's heat in the KCBD viewing area. However, it is still going to be hot. If you work or play outside continue to practice heat safety and know the signs of heat illness.
If you have missed the tips we’ve been talking about all week, see the National Weather Service’s web page on heat safety at https://www.weather.gov/safety/heat.
While I don't expect rain through the weekend, with the heat and humidity an isolated storm or two may pop up in the viewing area during the late afternoon or early evenings.
Also, there is a slight chance that storms which form near the mountains of New Mexico (and move northeast) may brush the far northwestern KCBD viewing area during the late evening and overnight.
Winds will remain slightly breezy, often in a range of 10 to 20 mph.
I'll add to this story later this morning. Please check back, and thanks for using our KCBD Weather Page.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.