Lubbock man flown to UMC with critical injuries after pulling gun on trooper during stop

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is providing information on an officer-involved shooting early Thursday morning in Knox County involving a Lubbock man who DPS says pulled a gun on a Highway Patrol trooper and Knox County Sheriff.
According to the report from DPS, around 8 a.m., Thursday, the trooper was responding to a call about someone possibly shooting at vehicles on U.S. 82.
After receiving a vehicle description, the Trooper and the Knox County Sheriff stopped a semi truck on U.S. 82, about 8.5 miles west of Benjamin.
The report states the vehicle was stolen, and occupied by a man, 33-year-old Chase Rountree, and a woman, 30-year-old Mychele Mendez.
DPS says Rountree exited the vehicle with a firearm in his hand. They say he refused the commands of law enforcement before raising his own weapon at the officers, when he was shot by both the trooper and Knox County Sheriff.
Rountree was flown to UMC with critical injuries, Mendez was uninjured and is held in the King County Jail.
DPS says charges are pending and will need to be confirmed through court records or the District Attorney.
Rountree will face aggravated assault charges on peace officer and Mendez will face charges regarding vehicle theft. Other charges may be pending.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.