Lubbock man indicted, charged in May 11 murder

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock Grand Jury has indicted a man for the May 11 murder of 23-year-old Walter Harper.
22-year-old Christopher Carmona was arrested in May at the Metro Unit Offices without incident for Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
According to LPD, Investigation determined Carmona and Harper were involved in a fight over a relationship with a woman outside the King David Trails Apartments at 5401 50th Street, when Carmona fired a gun at Harper. PD says Harper tried to run from the scene, but Carmona fired “several additional shots,” striking Harper.
Harper eventually collapsed across 50th Street in the 4900 block of Bangor Avenue, where he was found and pronounced deceased by EMS.
Carmona remains in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $200,000 bond.
